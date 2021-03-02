Chatham-Kent Remind Public that 9-1-1 is Only for Emergencies

Chatham-Kent Police Service is reminding the public that 9-1-1 is only for emergencies.

Police say 27 false 9-1-1 calls were received over a 24-hour period Saturday.

According to police, those false calls pulled officers away from serious incidents that needed their attention.

Police remind the public that 9-1-1 should only be used for life-threatening situations and to report crimes in progress.

All non-emergencies can be directed to the dispatch centre at 519-352-1234.

Making false calls to a 9-1-1 service can result in fines and charges including public mischief.