Chatham-Kent resident identified in FBI probe of online child luring


ONLINE PREDATOR

U.S. authorities say a resident of Chatham-Kent is one of the victims identified in a 15-month investigation of online luring of children.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe in January 2022 of a Portland, Oregon, man.

Investigators allege the suspect was using Instagram to persuade multiple child victims across North America to produce and send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Last month, Chatham-Kent Police Service officers assigned to the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) assisted the FBI with the investigation after a child victim was identified as a resident of Chatham-Kent.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of children, attempted sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography.

