Chatham-Kent's next CAO no longer an employee of the municipality

The Municipality of Chatham Kent provided an update on hiring their next CAO Thursday evening, by announcing Thomas Kelly is no longer an employee.

In November 2021, it was announced that Kelly would be the next Chief Administrative Officer following incumbent Don Shropshire's retirement.

A release states they understand there may be questions about this matter, but the municipality has a responsibility to respect the privacy of our employees.

The Municipality will not be making any further comments at this time.

Chatham-Kent Council will also be taking steps in the coming weeks regarding the recruitment of the next CAO, and in the meantime, Don Shropshire remains the CAO for the Municipality.