Chatham-Kent's top doctor asks businesses to create vaccination policies for staff

Chatham-Kent's top doctor is urging all local employers to implement a COVID-19 vaccination policy in the workplace.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby says the request is in response to the province's plan to introduce a vaccine passport that didn't include staff members at non-essential businesses.

Colby asked employers to lead by example and, "share reliable and factual information on COVID-19 vaccines, encourage staff to be vaccinated … and give employees time off to get vaccinated."

The Chatham-Kent health unit has created a support package and webpage for employers with information on vaccination policies.