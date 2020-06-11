Chatham-Kent Set to Resume Services in Stage Two of COVID-19 Recovery

Residents in Chatham-Kent will soon be a step closer to returning to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several services are set to resume at midnight Thurdsay into Friday as part of Stage Two of Ontario's reopening plan.

"The most important thing with going into these businesses is if you feel unwell, stay home," says Stephanie Egelton, Community Outreach/Public Relations Officer for CK Public Health. "Don't go into a business if you don't feel well because you're putting yourself at risk, your family and the people that had to reopen their business after being closed for so long."

As part of Stage Two, restaurants will be permitted to serve on patios.

"At this time, it's only takeout," says Egelton. "So they can go into a restaurant and leave immediately once they get their food and as of Friday, they can be permitted to serve food on their patio with those public health measures in place that I had said with the physical distancing."

Shopping malls will remain under existing restrictions, with food services open for take-out and outdoor dining if space is available. Beaches, campgrounds, provincial parks and tour guide services will also reopen. Barber shops, salons, and tattoo parlours will resume with "proper health and safety measures" in place.

Childcare centres, outdoor recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports are also included in the list if physical distancing can be maintained.

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural attractions, with individuals remaining in their vehicles at all times are also permitted.

Places of worship will reopen at 30 per cent capacity; with funerals and weddings permitted under the new 10 person limit.

Egelton is reminds residents that some businesses may choose to remain closed at their discretion and those that do reopen will be expected to follow provincial orders for health and safety.

Windsor-Essex was not included in Stage Two of the province's plan.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.