Chatham-Kent to receive sculpture of former MLB pitcher

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent will be receiving a new sculpture in the town.

The sculpture will be of Fergie Jenkins Jr., and will be a duplicate of the one that is located outside of Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins is a Canadian former professional baseball pitcher and coach.

He played in the MLB from 1965 until 1983 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.

Jenkins was born and raised in Chatham, and continued to play baseball in Canada after retiring from the MLB. He pitched two seasons for the London Majors, a minor league team in London, Ontario.

The sculpture is the work of artist Lou Cella and is being donated anonymously as a gift to the residents of Chatham-Kent.

All costs associated for the sculpture, delivery and installation will be covered by the donor.

The sculpture is expected to be completed in spring of 2023, where it will be temporarily housed in the atrium of the Civic Centre until a permanent location is determined.