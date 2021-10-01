Chatham-Kent urging Wheatley residents to contact municipality about plans for long-term assistance

Wheatley residents and businesses affected by the explosion on August 26 are being urged to contact the municipality with concerns and questions as soon as possible.

Chatham-Kent CAO Don Shropshire says the news from the firm hired by the province is that it may take months to discover the cause of the H2S gas leak, which changes the scope of their response.

Community Human Services staff have received input from many of the 95 households in the evacuation zone and are continuing phone and email contacts where applicable.

Economic Development staff are reaching out to each of the 39 businesses in the area.

The municipality is urging all residents who believe they have insurance related issues to contact their insurer as soon as possible.