Chatham-Kent Waiving Bus Fare for Those Getting Vaccinated

Chatham-Kent is waiving bus fares for any resident travelling to or from a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Riders are asked to let the driver know when boarding the bus that they're heading to an appointment or walk-in clinic.

Manager of Transit Ann-Marie Millson says, "We understand the cost of transportation can be a barrier for many residents who are trying to get vaccinated."

According to the release, the fees will be waived until the end of August.