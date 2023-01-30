Chatham man arrested and charged with child explotation

Chatham-Kent police have charged a man with child exploitation.

Police say a 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested on Thursday, January 26 with luring a child to make child pornography and luring a child to commit sexual interference.

In October 2022, police say they received a complaint regarding a male attempting to solicit images from a teenager through fake social media accounts.

The suspect was released on multiple conditions and awaits a court date.



