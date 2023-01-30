iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Chatham man arrested and charged with child explotation


am800-news-chatham-kent-police

Chatham-Kent police have charged a man with child exploitation. 

Police say a 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested on Thursday, January 26 with luring a child to make child pornography and luring a child to commit sexual interference. 

In October 2022, police say they received a complaint regarding a male attempting to solicit images from a teenager through fake social media accounts. 

The suspect was released on multiple conditions and awaits a court date.

 
 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE