Chatham man arrested following disruption near Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

A Chatham man has been arrested following an incident near a healthcare facility.

According to police, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to a disturbance at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Grand Avenue West.

Police received information the man was causing disruption and left before police had arrived.

Police say they found the man walking on Emma Street in Chatham, where they learned the man was bound by a probation order with a condition not to attend the hospital except for an appointment or in an emergency.

The situation did not meet this condition, according to police, so the 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

He was charged with failing to comply with a probation order and released with conditions and will appear in court on February 27.