Chatham man arrested for break and enter and assault

A Chatham man is facing charges stemming from an incident at the end of December, while police continue to look for an outstanding suspect.

According to police, on December 27 just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Prince Arthur Avenue in Chatham for a report of an assault.

Through investigation, police say they learned three young men went to a home to confront another young man.

The three men were met at the door by the man's father, and after arguing, the three men forced their way into the home and assaulted both men.

Once police were called, the three men left the home and the victims sustained minor injuries.

Later in the evening, a 19-year-old Chatham man was located and arrested.

After several attempts to locate the other two men, police say warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Thursday, February 2, a 21-year-old Chatham man turned himself in to the police.

He was released with conditions and will appear in court on February 6.

There's an outstanding warrant for the third man.

All three are charged with breaking and entering, and assault.

