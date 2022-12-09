Chatham man arrested for fraud

A Chatham man is facing charges following a fraud investigation.

According to police, on November 16, officers responded to a theft complaint at a business on McNaughton Avenue East.

Through investigation, police say they learned a man had stolen $4000 in tools and cheques from the business.

A cheque had also been forged and attempted to be cashed at a local bank.

Police then located and arrested the man on Thursday, December 9.

The 34-year-old Chatham man was charged with theft, possession of the stolen property, fraud and uttering forged documents.

He was taken to police headquarters, released with conditions and will appear in court on January 16, 2023.