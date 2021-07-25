Chatham Man Arrested Twice in Less than Three Hours

A Chatham man couldn't seem to stay out of trouble Thursday, winding up in police custody twice in a matter of hours.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says the man was arrested just after 4 p.m. Thursday for failing to appear in court earlier this month.

Police say the man was released on another promise to appear in court.

Officers found the same man at a business on Queens Line allegedly going through vehicles just before 7 p.m., according to police.

A 25-year-old man from Chatham is charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police say he remains in custody pending a bail hearing.