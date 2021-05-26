Chatham Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting a Police Officer

A Chatham man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to a home in Chatham for a report of a dispute between two neighbours over fireworks Saturday at around 10 p.m.

A man involved in the dispute became "irate" during the course of the investigation and attempted to physically remove an officer from his property, according to Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Police say a 50-year-old man from Chatham was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.