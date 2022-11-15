Chatham man charged after allegedly striking mother and her two daughters

A 34-year-old Chatham man is in some hot water.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a disturbance Monday night (7:13pm) on Blythwood Crescent in Chatham.

When officers arrived, they noticed a large gathering of people on Marion Avenue.

Police say the investigation revealed a woman approached the man for a light for her cigarette.

According to police, that's when the man assaulted the woman by pushing her to the ground.

Police say the woman's two daughters saw the assault and tried to intervene but the man struck one of the daughters in the face with his hand, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then pushed the other daughter knocking her to the ground.

The man was located and is charged with three counts of assault.

