Chatham man charged after assaulting mother and grandmother
A 24-year-old Chatham man is charged after allegedly assaulting his mother and grandmother.
Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon on Park Avenue East in Chatham.
According to police, a verbal argument escalated between the man, his mother and grandmother.
Police say the man assaulted both women, causing damage to a lock and window.
He was also bound by a release order.
The man has been charged with two counts of mischief, two counts of assault and breach of recognizance.
He will appear in court in March.