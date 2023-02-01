Chatham man charged after assaulting mother and grandmother

A 24-year-old Chatham man is charged after allegedly assaulting his mother and grandmother.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon on Park Avenue East in Chatham.

According to police, a verbal argument escalated between the man, his mother and grandmother.

Police say the man assaulted both women, causing damage to a lock and window.

He was also bound by a release order.

The man has been charged with two counts of mischief, two counts of assault and breach of recognizance.

He will appear in court in March.