Chatham man charged after fleeing scene of crash

A 21-year-old Chatham man is facing a number of charges after fleeing the scene of a crash.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a collision on Richmond Street early Monday morning and were told a vehicle collided with another vehicle, and the driver left the scene on foot.

According to police, the driver was arrested after being tracked down by officers.

Police say the man suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to hospital.

He is charged with failing to remain at the collision scene, having a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit and five offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

