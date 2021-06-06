Chatham Man Charged After Police Officer Spat Upon

A Chatham man faces assault charges after an incident involving a police officer.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says the man was found in possession of an air compressor that had been reported stolen from a business on Grand Avenue Sunday.

Police say the man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he spat on an officer.

A 25-year-old man from Chatham is charged with break and enter, theft, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the man remains in custody while he awaits a bail hearing.