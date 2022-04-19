Chatham man charged after police say he threatened parents with a knife

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 40-year-old man with assault with a weapon after an argument with his parents.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the north end of Chatham Monday night around 7:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

Police say a man engaged in a verbal argument with his parents and it escalated when the man threatened them with a knife.

He left the residence but police say he was located a short distance away.

The Chatham man is also charged with uttering treats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disobey court order.