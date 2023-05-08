Chatham man charged after reported firearms call

Chatham-Kent police say they flooded an area of the municipality Sunday night after a reported firearms call.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Police say they received information of a man in the area that may be in possession of a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a parking lot, sitting in his car.

Police say he was in possession of a BB gun.

A 32-year-old from Chatham was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.