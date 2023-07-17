Chatham man charged in child luring investigation

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) have arrested and charged a man for allegedly luring a child online.

Officers from ICE began an investigation earlier this month, in relation to a man luring a child under the age of 16 years of age for a sexual purpose while using social media platforms.

A search warrant was executed on the man's residence, where he was arrested.

A 22-year-old Chatham man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

The investigation is currently ongoing.