Chatham man charged in child luring investigation


The Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) have arrested and charged a man for allegedly luring a child online. 

Officers from ICE began an investigation earlier this month, in relation to a man luring a child under the age of 16 years of age for a sexual purpose while using social media platforms. 

A search warrant was executed on the man's residence, where he was arrested.

A 22-year-old Chatham man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing. 

Police say the victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

