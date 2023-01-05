Chatham man charged with arson

A 60-year-old Chatham man has been charged with arson after a fire in Wallaceburg.

The fire occurred on New Year's Day at 502 Wall Street.

Chatham-Kent police say through the investigation, they formed grounds to arrest the man for setting the fire.

According to police, the man turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office along with Chatham-Kent fire investigated the blaze.

No injuries were reported and a damage estimate is still unknown.