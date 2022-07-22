Chatham man charged with assaulting a police officer

A 26-year-old Chatham man is charged with assaulting a police officer.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers responded to a suspicious man behind a dumpster at a business on King Street West in Chatham on Thursday morning.

Police say they believed the man to have a controlled substance, and was arrested.

During the arrest, he attempted to flee and allegedly punched an officer.

Police say the man was released with conditions and will appear in court in August.