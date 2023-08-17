Chatham man charged with numerous offences after police officer nearly struck during traffic stop

On July 26, 2023, Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on St. Clair Street.

Upon arrival, police say they located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly disregarded the officer's instructions and accelerated through the parking lot, heading directly toward an officer who was on foot, causing the officer to move quickly out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Pioneer Line, but ended up in a ditch. Police say the driver attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended by bystanders and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment due to his injuries sustained during the incident.

During their investigation, officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Leamington.

The man was also found to be under a probation order from British Columbia, which included specific conditions prohibiting him from operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, as well as from possessing or consuming alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicating substances that were not prescribed to him.

On August 16, around 10 a.m. a 25-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with multiple offences.

These charges included possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon, fleeing from a peace officer, dangerous driving, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, impaired driving, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The man was transported to the police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.