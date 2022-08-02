iHeartRadio
Chatham man charged with theft and drug possession

A 48-year-old Chatham man is facing multiple charges. 

On Sunday, July 31 at around 2:20 p.m. officers were called to the scene of Grand River Line in regards to an alleged theft. 

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, the man stole a bicycle on the property and rode it away.

He faces charges of theft of under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. 

Upon searching the man, he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. 

He received additional drug possession charges.

