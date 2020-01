A Blenheim man faces several charges following an alleged hit and run last Friday.

Chatham-Kent police say a 50-year-old man struck a hydro pole on Middle Line Road around 2pm and fled the scene.

Patrol officers located the suspect a short time later and placed him under arrest.

The man is charged with driving while under suspension, failing to remain on the scene of an accident, and was issued a three-day licence suspension.