Chatham Man Faces Multiple Child Pornography Charges

A Chatham man faces several charges in a child pornography investigation.

The Chatham-Kent, Peterborough and Peel Regional Internet Child Exploitation Units executed a search warrant as part of a multi-jurisdiction investigation in Chatham, Ont. Friday.

According to Chatham-Kent police, the 31 year old allegedly communicated with a girl he believed to be under the age of 16 in Peterborough from Feb.5 to Aug. 28.

In a separate incident, police allege the man was communicating with a girl he believed to be under the age of 16 in the Peel region from July 22 to Sept. 11.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 to commit invitation to sexual touching, attempting to make child pornography, and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

The man was released with conditions and a promise to appear in court on Sept. 29.