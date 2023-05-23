Chatham man facing weapons charges following reported road rage incident

A Chatham man is facing multiple charges after police were called about a firearm being pulled out during an alleged road rage incident.

On May 13 at 1:50 p.m., Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) responded to report of a road rage incident where a firearm was displayed to another motorist on Communication Road near Highway 401.

Chatham-Kent police officers assisted in the search and a suspect was later located in Chatham and taken into custody without incident.

As part of the investigation, the OPP with assistance of CKPS executed a search warrant on a residence on Southend Crescent, Chatham.

Police seized a quantity of property including scales, ammunition, firearms, and a quantity suspected oxycodone.

A 22-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, imitation firearm - use while committing offence, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and failure to comply with undertaking.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and then remanded into custody.

No injuries or property damage was reported.