Chatham man identified as victim in fatal crash

Elgin County OPP have identified the victim in a fail-to-remain collision in September.

Matthew Hewer, 41, of Chatham was killed.

Provincial police continue to investigate the events that led to the discovery of the man on Highway 40.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw a white hatchback passenger vehicle or someone walking on the morning of Sept. 19 between Pine Line and Eberts Line.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.