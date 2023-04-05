Chatham man pleads guilty to human trafficking related charges

A 36-year-old Chatham man will spend the next six years behind bars.

According to Chatham-Kent police, the man pleaded guilty to human trafficking related charges last week.

He has been in custody since December 2020.

Police say the man also pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm, breaching a court order, obstructing police, two counts of breaching a release order and Human Trafficking: material benefit and advertising.

As AM800 news reported in January 2021, police were called to a disturbance at a motel in Chatham in December 2020 where they arrested and charged the man with domestic and drug related offences.

At the time police said while investigating, the victim told police the man had been exploiting her and on December 24, police added charges of human trafficking and multiple related charges.