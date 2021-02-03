Chatham Man Robs Two Banks Minutes after Being Released by Police

An odd turn of events in Chatham Tuesday as a man robbed two banks just minutes after being released by police.

Chatham-Kent Police Service arrested a man at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning for failiing to attend court to provide a DNA sample. Police say the man was released on a promise to appear in court after complying with the order at around 9:55 a.m.

Officers were then called to the CIBC Bank on King Street just after 10 a.m. after a man presented a note to the teller but fled without any cash.

Police say a second robbery was called in down the street at the Scotia Bank around 10:20 a.m. where a man presented a letter to the cashier and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators determined the man released from custody Tuesday morning was responsible for both incidents. Police located the suspect at 10:30 a.m. and placed him under arrest.

A 31-year-old man from Chatham has been charged with two counts of robbery and is being held pending a bail hearing, according to police.

No one was hurt in either incident.