Chatham Man Sent to Hospital after Concealing Syringe During Arrest



An odd and uncomfortable twist for a man trying to conceal evidence during an arrest in Chatham-Kent Friday.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says two men were observed exchanging a syringe around 7pm.

Officers then moved in and placed both men under arrest.

Police found a 43-year-old man, who handed off the original item, with a second syringe filled with what is believed to be illicit drugs.

He was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

According to police, the twist came when searching the 37-year-old man accused of purchasing the syringe.

Police found the man had concealed the syringe in his rectum and had to be taken to the emergency room to remove it.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were released on a promise to appear in court.