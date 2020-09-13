Chatham Man Throws Bicycle on Parked Car

A Chatham man is in some hot water after tossing his bicycle on the hood of a parked car.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to call of a suspicious man in the parking lot of St. Agnes Church on Croydon Street in Chatham.

Police say the investigation revealed the man took his bicycle and threw it onto the hood of a parked Ford Mustang GT causing roughly $2,000 in damages.

The man was spotted in the area by officers and was arrested.

A 37-year-old Chatham man is charged with mischief under $5,000.

He will appear in court next month.