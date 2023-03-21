Chatham man throws firearm in river before being arrested

Chatham-Kent police say a 28-year-old man has been charged after walking with what appeared to be a rifle-style firearm in Chatham.

Police say the incident happened on March 19 around 7:20pm.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a man walking on King Street West with what appeared to be a rifle-style firearm.

Police say the man was located on the Fifth Street bridge and he threw the firearm in the river before being arrested without incident.

While being taken to police headquarters, police say the man made comments to cause harm to the officer.

The investigation revealed the man was bound by conditions of a release order and had several prohibition orders not to possess any weapons, including imitation firearms.

The man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, failing to comply with a release order and four counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

