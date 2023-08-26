Chatham police ask for public's assistance following multiple downtown incidents

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is asking for the public's help with a series of concerning incidents that have occurred in the Downtown Core area.

Police are looking for particularly witnesses and youth bystanders to five incidents between August 9 and August 22 which were reported to police involving groups of youths approaching lone individuals.

These incidents have escalated from harassment to threats, and to robbery.

Police state that a main concern is the discovery that the youths involved are actively recording the events in several incidents.

Chatham-Kent police encourage anyone who has witnessed these incidents or has any knowledge about them to come forward and assist in identifying the individuals responsible.

The following are the dates, approximate time frames and locations for the reported events:

-August 9 between 12:50 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. at 99 King Street West in the DCC mall parking lot.

-August 11 between 9:45 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. on King Street at Fifth Street

-August 22 between 3:50 a.m. and 4:04 a.m. on Third Street at Grand Avenue West in the 7-11 parking lot

-August 22 between 4 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. at Tecumseh Park

-and August 22 between 4:10 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on King Street West at Fifth Street

If you have video and or information on these matters, please contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.