Chatham Police Take Fentanyl Off the Streets

Police in Chatham have taken a considerable amount of drugs off the street.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers entered a home on Queen Street Tuesday night and seized approximately $22,000 worth of suspected fentanyl along with digital scales, cell phones and large amount of Canadian cash.

Three men and one woman, all from Chatham, ranging in age from 26 to 52 have all been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and will appear in court in September.