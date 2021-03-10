Chatham Shooting Suspects Now Wanted Canada Wide

Canada wide warrants have been issued for the remaining suspects in a shooting in Chatham-Kent.

The incident happened on Harvey St. on January 26 where two people sustained gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries — a third person was shot at, but not injured while a dog was killed in the shooting.

Three of the five suspects have been arrested and charged, but 19-year-old Terry St. Hill and a 17-year-old young offender remain at large.

Both are wanted on three counts of attempted murder.

Investigators believe the pair may have ties outside of Chatham-Kent.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.