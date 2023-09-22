Chatham teen charged with arson

A Chatham teen has been charged with arson after a house fire last weekend.

Chatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of arson.

As AM800 news reported last Saturday, fire crews responded to a house fire on Wellington Street just before 3:30 a.m. on September 16.

The police service says its Criminal Investigation Section investigated and determined the blaze was deliberately set.

No one home at the time and police are reporting no injuries.

