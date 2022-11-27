Chatham woman allegedly flees Walmart with cart full of items
A woman allegedly walked out of the Chatham Walmart with a full cart of items before fleeing the store.
Police say just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart.
Security told police the woman had walked out of the store with a cart full of items and took off in a vehicle.
Police intercepted the vehicle and stopped the alleged shoplifted on Third Street.
She was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.
Police say she was also found to be driving with a suspended licence and faces a charge for that as well.
She was released from custody with a future court date.