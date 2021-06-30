Chatham Woman Charged after Assaulting Police Officer

A 38-year-old Chatham woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a complaint call Monday afternoon of an unwanted person on Grand Avenue East in Chatham

Police say when they arrived, they asked the woman to leave the property but she became belligerent and attempted to punch the officer.

According to police, the woman was restrained but kicked the officer in the leg.

She is charged with Assault a Peace Officer.

The officer did not need medical treatment.