A family dispute in Chatham ended with charges for one local woman.

According to police, on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. officers responded to a call on Taylor Avenue.

Upon arrival, police learned that a woman had assaulted her mother.

The 26-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was arrested for one count of uttering threats and two counts of assault.

She was taken to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of July 6.