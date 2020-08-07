Chatham Woman Charged in Fatal Lakeshore Crash

Essex County OPP have laid charges in a fatal crash in Lakeshore, Ont.

The crash at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lakeshore Road 310 killed 40-year-old Kamia Barry of Windsor, Ont. on May 7.

Paula Pajak was behind the wheel of the second vehicle involved in the crash — she was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old Chatham, Ont. native is charged with impaired driving causing death and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

OPP say she's also charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Pajak is set to appear in court on Sept. 24.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.