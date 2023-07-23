iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Chatham woman charged with assault after police say she had been 'punching citizens at random'


(Archives - CTV News)

A woman was taken into custody late Friday night after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of an intoxicated person on King Street in Chatham.

Officers learned that the woman had been allegedly punching citizens at random and broke a mirror on a vehicle. 

A 26-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with assault and mischief. 

She was held in custody until sober then released with conditions and a future court date.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE