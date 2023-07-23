Chatham woman charged with assault after police say she had been 'punching citizens at random'
A woman was taken into custody late Friday night after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of an intoxicated person on King Street in Chatham.
Officers learned that the woman had been allegedly punching citizens at random and broke a mirror on a vehicle.
A 26-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with assault and mischief.
She was held in custody until sober then released with conditions and a future court date.