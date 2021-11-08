Chatham woman dies after crash in Howard Township

A 32-year-old Chatham woman is dead after a crash in Howard Township.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Road and Botany Line Sunday afternoon for a serious collision.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has revealed a man was driving a pick-up truck while pulling a grain vac and was travelling northbound on Victoria Road.

Police say he turned right onto Botany Line and was struck from behind by a car travelling at a high rate speed.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital and died from her injuries.

A 62-year-old man from Thamesville was not hurt.

The Traffic Unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police.

