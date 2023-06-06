Chatham woman facing impaired charges after traffic stop

A Chatham woman is facing impaired charges after a traffic stop.

According to police, at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday officers investigated a traffic complaint on Park Avenue West in Chatham.

Police say officers attended the area, located the vehicle, and conducted the traffic stop.

The officer believed the woman driving was impaired, she was then arrested and taken to police headquarters for a breath test.

The 36-year-old woman was charged with having a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.

She was released to the care of a family member with conditions, and will appear in court on June 19.