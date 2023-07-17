Chatham youth charged after crash and fleeing from police

A 16-year-old is facing a handful of charges after a crash in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday night on Park Avenue West.

According to police, a pick-up truck hit a railway crossing at Park Avenue West and Degge Street.

Police say the truck continued to drive on Park Ave W. before going into a beanfield.

Officers located the vehicle but the vehicle failed to stop and continued to drive through the beanfield, crossing the roadway to a cornfield and colliding with an apple tree.

Police say the driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

The investigation determined the vehicle was stolen from a local business.

The Chatham youth is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5000.