Chatman man facing several weapons charges

A Chatham man is facing several weapons charges following a violent incident on Sunday.

According to police, they received reports of a party who had been stabbed Monday evening at a residence on Stanley Avenue.

Police located the victim and learned the incident happened the day prior, and they also received information that a firearm was discharged.  

Officers canvassed the area and were informed by several neighbors that they had heard a loud bang.  

Police then located the man's residence, and after approximately one hour of negotiating, he surrendered himself.  

In a search following his arrest, police located several rounds of ammunition on him and methamphetamine. 

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence police also located a taser and a sawed off rifle.  

The 43 year-old is charged with four counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and possession of a schedule 1 substance.  

He was also wanted for failing to attend court, and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

