Check your LOTTO 6/49 tickets

A winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket has been sold in Windsor.

According to OLG, one of three ENCORE prize-winning tickets worth $100,000 was sold in Windsor.

The other two were sold in Burlington and Mississauga.

A winning ticket for the Classic Draw jackpot worth $5-million was sold in Woodbridge.

OLG says a one 6/49 second prize-winning ticket worth $118,000 was sold in the Kawartha Lakes region.

The winning tickets were from Wednesday's draw.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is set for this Saturday.