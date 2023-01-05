Check your LOTTO 6/49 tickets
A winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket has been sold in Windsor.
According to OLG, one of three ENCORE prize-winning tickets worth $100,000 was sold in Windsor.
The other two were sold in Burlington and Mississauga.
A winning ticket for the Classic Draw jackpot worth $5-million was sold in Woodbridge.
OLG says a one 6/49 second prize-winning ticket worth $118,000 was sold in the Kawartha Lakes region.
The winning tickets were from Wednesday's draw.
The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is set for this Saturday.