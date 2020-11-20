Chicago's Wrigley Field Receives Landmark Status

America's second oldest ballpark is now designated as a federal landmark.

It comes seven years after Wrigley Field in Chicago applied for the status.

The home of the Chicago Cubs was built in 1914 and has undergone $1-billion in renovations.

The approval gives the owners access to federal income tax credits.

There are more than 90,000 historic places across the U.S. asking for landmark status but only about three per cent qualify.

With files from the Associated Press