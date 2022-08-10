Chief of Chatham-Kent Police on short leave of absence

The Chief of Chatham-Kent Police will be on a leave of absence for a short period of time.

Chief Gary Conn has suffered a medical condition requiring him to take some sick time.

The Police Board has said he is doing well and recovering at home for a short period of time.

At the direction of the Police Services Board, Deputy Chief Kirk Earley is now appointed Acting Chief until such time as the Chief may return to active duty.

Chatham-Kent Police Services are expecting a full and speedy recovery.